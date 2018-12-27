27 Dec 2018

Record Rainfall Devastates IDP Camps in Northern Syria

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 27 Dec 2018

Geneva, Switzerland - On December 26, an unusually heavy rainfall caused severe flash flooding in northern Syria along the Turkish Border and in northern Aleppo. Hundreds of tents were washed away in Atme, Dana, Sarmada and Qah in the northern countryside of Idlib. The area is largely desert and valleys with poor drainage. The tents are canvas and fixed to the bare ground with dirt roads connecting them.

Over 250,000 refugees in these areas have been affected with many shelters, food and water stocks ruined by flooding. Temperatures can drop below zero degreed celsius at night, which has already led to the death of a little girl. Myriam Al Hussain died due to severe cold on December 17. She lived in the Al-Naser Camp, near Qah town, northern Idlib. Idlib is already struggling to accommodate millions of IDPs without sufficient resources. UOSSM urges the international community and aid agencies to release emergency funding to provide adequate shelter, heating, clothing, water and food to internally displaced people. We anticipate a sharp rise in waterborne diseases as sewage overflows. UOSSM urges water and sanitation aid teams to immediately reinforce camps for flooding and heavy rains. “Life has already been very difficult for IDPs living in Idlib.

The flooding combined with the freezing winter has become a perfect storm, and will likely kill many children and the elderly. It is important that we recognize the tremendous suffering these families are going through during the holiday season. Climate change and global warming are now affecting an already devastated county and it is hanging on by a thread.” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM Intl.

IDP Camps Affected:

  • Sarha Camp (Tal Al Karama - Sarmada Road).
  • Al-Deera Camp (Tal Al Karama - Sarmada Road).
  • Al-Huda camp (south Atma district).
  • Souda brothers camp (south of the widows' camp 400).
  • Camp Al-Omar (Etma Gathering) - Most of the tents were washed away because of the river's flood next to the camp.
  • Almouda camp, located behind the Hal market in Sarmada.
  • Al - Wadhi Camp. Al-Sabreen camp (west of the Dana-Sarmada agricultural road).
  • Al-Jaweed camp (the road to get out of Atmah towards the first batch of tender).

** Preliminary list with many more camps affected.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact:
Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl.
Phone: (647) 528-5029
Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM :

UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.