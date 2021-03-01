Recently Opened SRTF COVID-19 Specialized Treatment Center Receives Critical Medical Equipment

Deir Ez-Zor – Sunday, February 28, 2021 – The SRTF’s recently opened COVID-19 specialized treatment center received critical medical and non-medical equipment, laboratory and medical consumables, and medications, today. These items were delivered under the SRTF’s, “Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Deir Ez-Zor”. The delivered items include defibrillators, an x-ray machine, a mobile ultrasound device, a pharmaceutical refrigerator, CPAP/BiPAP non-invasive ventilation machines, ICU medications, and more.

This intervention aims to mitigate the spread of the infectious COVID-19 virus in Syria. In addition to the items delivered today, this intervention expects to receive more medications and equipment, including oxygen generators, in the coming weeks. With a total budget of EUR 1.7 million, this specialized treatment center will be able to accommodate at least 1,120 patients at any time, and indirectly benefit around 630,000 individuals, including internally displaced people (IDPs).

