A recently completed food security project achieves significant results

Turkey – Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of the second phase of its multi-phase food security project, “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate”.

The project achieved significant beneficiary results; in fact, the project achieved 161% of the target and benefited over 266,397 people per month in the targeted areas between June 2019 and April 2021.

In addition to the significant beneficiary results, this project also achieved substantial outputs in the form of flour dispatched to bakeries, wheat milled, and local bakeries that received flour because of the project’s activities. The SRTF milled over 55,350 tons of wheat since the project commenced, which is 185% over the original goal. Additionally, the project’s activities resulted in over 48,587 tons of dispatched to 177 local bakeries.

The project’s outputs were well received by the targeted community. In fact, the independent monitoring agent’s (IMA) survey found that 84% of bread consumers are satisfied with the bread quality. Additionally, the IMA confirmed that household financial situations, livelihood prospects, access to food, business conditions, and peace of mind all improved due to this project.

Finally, this project came in under budget at EUR 5.4 million and the remaining balance will be redispersed into the Recovery Programme’s funds for future projects.

For further information on the project, please see:

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase II

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:communications@srtfund.org