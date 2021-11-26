Recent Developments in Northwest Syria and RAATA - Situation Report No. 31 - September 2021

Key figures

2.8 M displaced people in north-west Syria

74,750 Confirmed COVID-19 cases (2 October 2021)

1.7 M internally displaced people in IDP sites

433 trucks of UN assistance transshipped in September

HIGHLIGHTS

• COVID-19 cases sharply increased across north-west Syria, with more than 1,000 daily cases recorded and schools temporarily closed.

• Since June, 99 civilians were killed and 261 civilians injured in an escalation of hostilities (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Righs - OHCHR).

• The needs of people are much higher than can be adequately met by the humanitarian community, especially with winter approaching. The latest plans shows critical funding gaps on winterization, food and education.

OVERVIEW

Access

• In September, the UN continued its cross-border operations from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing under the Security Council resolution 2585 (2021), delivering 433 trucks of humanitarian assistance to north-west Syria. NGO assistance continued at high levels.

Protection

• In September, hostilities continued in north-west Syria. Airstrikes have increased along the frontlines in southern Idleb, especially in the Ehsem sub-district.

• In September, at least nine civilians (including three women and four children) were killed and 28 civilians (seven women and 10 children) were injured in airstrikes or shelling (OHCHR). 11 improvised explosive device (IED) and unexploded ordnance (UXO) incidents killed at least four civilians and injured at least 28 civilians (including two women and seven children).

• In north-west Syria, 97 per cent of people live in extreme poverty (they are part of a household where each individual lives below $1.90 per person per day). Coupled with the low purchasing power of the Syrian Pound (SYP), poor families are struggling to meet their most basic needs.

• A monitoring study by the cluster for Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) shows 91 per cent of the residents live in sites without adequate lighting on main roads. Lack of lighting is a protection concern, especially for women and girls. The study shows that most displacement sites are overcrowded with poor living conditions, increasing the risk of COVID-19. Syria is projected to be one of the countries most impacted by the climate emergency, with prolonged droughts and flash floods. A third of displaced people in the north-west – 500,000 people – live in sites that flooded last year.

COVID-19

Data suggests that the pandemic is peaking in the north-west, with a 61 per cent positivity rate. Since mid-August,

COVID-19 cases rose sharply. By 4 October, there were more than 76,632 confirmed cases (45,997 in Idleb Governorate and 30,635 in Aleppo Governorate). In September, 34,184 cases were recorded. In total, 1,311 COVID19 associated deaths were reported. All districts in the north-west are high or very high risk areas. Epicenters for cases are Harim, Idleb, Azaz and Afrin districts. Current ICU occupancy rate is 93 per cent while the ventilator occupancy rate is 82 per cent.