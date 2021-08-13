Syria
Recent Developments in Northwest Syria and RAATA - Situation Report No. 29 - July 2021
Key figures
2.8 M displaced people in north-west Syria
26,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases (9 August 2021)
1.7 M internally displaced people in IDP sites
316 trucks of UN assistance transshipped in July
Highlights
The UN Security Council on 9 July renewed a resolution enabling cross-border humanitarian assistance to north-west Syria.
The Syrian Pound (SYP) remained stable in July, but the economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs. More than 90 percent of people live below the poverty line.
Reflecting the local impact of the global climate crisis, since autumn 2020, unseasonably low levels of rainfall are contributing to water shortages and low agricultural production.
More than 1 million children are estimated to be out of school out of a population of 1.7 million school-aged children.
Overview
Protection
Communities across north-west Syria and in the Ras Al Ain and Tell Abiad (RAATA) areas are suffering from the impact of hostilities in the largest escalation since the ceasefire was established in March 2020.
Overall, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) verified that at least 42 civilians were killed (including seven women and 27 children) and at least 89 civilians (including 15 women and 36 children) were injured as a result of shelling in July.
The security situation is impacted by the prevalence of explosive hazards and fighting between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). Seven incidents of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in north-west Syria and the Ras Al Ain and Tell Abiad areas resulted in at least nine civilians being injured.
Displacement
The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster tracked 43,621 displacements of people in June. It was the largest displacement since the March 2020 ceasefire and twice the number tracked in May. About half of them were due to the escalation in conflict in southern Idleb. In July, the number of new displacements of people was 32,304.
In July, most movements occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates. Some 7,000 people left Ehsem sub-district in Idleb, with Jarablus and Raju sub-districts in Aleppo each receiving 3,000 people.
Return movements of people slightly increased compared to the previous month. In July, the humanitarian community recorded some 3,558 returns, while June saw some 2,358 returns across Syria. Mhambal sub-district in Idleb recorded the highest number of returns.
COVID-19
The COVID-19 vaccination program for north-west Syria begun on 1 May, targeting first healthcare and social workers. It was expanded on 7 June to cover persons with non-communicable diseases and on 1 July to all persons over 60 years. As of 9 August, 48,080 people had received at least a first dose. Critical funding gaps remain in the COVID-19 response as well as in the vaccination campaign.
The number of new COVID-19 cases was low compared to previous months, with 771 confirmed cases recorded in July. As of 9 August, there have been 168,679 tests in northwest Syria, with 26,679 cases confirmed: 13,578 cases in the Idleb area and 13,199 in northern Aleppo governorate. There are six labs with the capacity to conduct tests.
A total of 727 COVID-19 associated deaths had been reported by 9 August, with an overall fatality rate of around 3 percent. The current cases among healthcare workers is 4.3 percent. Some 7.7 percent of all COVID-19 cases are in IDP camps.
