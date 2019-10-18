18 Oct 2019

Reaching out to displaced families in northern Syria

Report
from Cordaid
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

Nine days after Turkey launched its military action in northern Syria, nearly 200,000 Syrians have been forcibly displaced and sought safer grounds in villages and cities further to the south. Cordaid provides the affected population with food, water, blankets, and healthcare.

Less than a week after we first reported on Cordaid’s response to the crisis in northern Syria, the number of IDPs surged from 70.000 to 200.000.

Cordaid’s emergency plan – put into place with our Syrian partners – is to reach out fast to persons who need it most.

Cordaid’s humanitarian response

In the coming weeks, Cordaid is providing safe drinking water, food packages, hygiene kits, clothing, and blankets. Many Syrians leave the country and seek shelter in the Kurdish region of Iraq. Over there, Cordaid is ready to provide life-saving health care services to those who need emergency care.

Yet another dark chapter has been added to the seemingly endless war in Syria. More lives are disrupted, more people traumatized. Displaced families will take decades to grapple with the horrors and the suffering. For now, it is vital to provide the support that allows newly displaced Syrians not only to survive this immediate crisis but to survive it without losing their dignity.

Read more about Cordaid in Syria. Or about our humanitarian aid.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.