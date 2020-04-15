Rapid Needs Assessment of IDPs in Host communities - Hasakeh Governorate, Northeast Syria, February - March 2020

OVERVIEW

Since the escalation of conflict in October 2019, populations in northeast Syria (NES) have been facing increased humanitarian needs, which resulted in massive displacement. Populations moved in particular from communities near the border with Turkey and towards areas further south from the border, especially urban areas. This crisis has created significant challenges for humanitarian information management, thus hampering an effective response. While the first phase of the humanitarian needs assessment effort has been focused on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps, sites and settlements, a major information gap was identified regarding information on the humanitarian situation for IDPs living with host communities in Hasakeh governorate. To inform the response to the humanitarian needs of these populations, REACH, in collaboration with the NES Cash Working Group (WG), the Sites and Settlements WG (SSWG), the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) WG and the Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) WG thus coordinated this assessement.

Throughout the report, the expression “IDPs in host communities” refers to IDPs that are living in similar dwellings (solid residential buildings) to or mixed with resident populations in assessed locations.