Rapid Needs Assessment: Hasakeh Governorate, Northeast Syria, November 2019

OVERVIEW

Since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019, residents of Northeast Syria (NES) are experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, resulting in significant displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KR-I). A majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) originate from communities near the border with Turkey, with most of them traveling south to communities further from the border, resulting in strains on existing infrastructure and resources.

The crisis in NES has created significant challenges for humanitarian information management. Accessibility and security issues within this area have so far impeded most systematic data collection efforts – limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and implementation. As the crisis continues, it is becoming increasingly important to address information gaps to ensure a well coordinated humanitarian response. This REACH Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) aims to provide a better understanding of the multi-sectoral needs of both residents and IDPs residing in communities in Hasakeh governorate.

MAIN FINDINGS

Demographics: At the time of data collection an estimated 213,113 IDPs (41,067 IDP households) were reported to be living across 50 of the 176 (28%) assessed communities in Hasakeh governorate. Of these 176 assessed communities, IDPs reportedly made up 29% of the total population, with an estimated 17% of these IDPs reported to have been new arrivals since the escalation of conflict.3

• Movement Intentions: It was reported that no IDPs in 32% of IDP hosting communities intend to leave in the two weeks following data collection. In communities where some IDPs reportedly intend to leave, the most commonly cited reason was a lack of access to income and employment opportunities (59%).4 For both IDPs and residents intending to leave, outside of Syria was reported as the most common intended destination.

• Protection: In 69% of assessed communities, safety and security were reportedly among the top three needs.4 The most commonly selected protection concern in the two weeks prior to data collection was the reported threat of remote violence from ongoing conflict.4 • Shelter: Key informants (KIs) reported that in 84% of assessed communities access to shelter was unaffected by conflict. However, KIs in 38% of IDP hosting communities reported that shelters had become overcrowded due to the arrival of IDPs in the community.

• Food Security & Livelihoods: As a result of the escalation in conflict, it was reported that access to food and markets had been negatively impacted in 60% and 64% of communities respectively. In 92% of IDP hosting communities it was reported that IDPs faced barriers to accessing livelihoods, with a high number of IDPs reportedly dependent on humanitarian assistance and food aid as a common source to meet basic needs.

• Health: Healthcare was reported as a priority need in 64% of assessed communities, with access to healthcare services negatively impacted in 51% of assessed communities.

• IDP hosting communities: It was an identifiable trend that communities hosting IDPs had comparatively worse access to key services, in comparison to communities not hosting IDPs. Access to electricity and water was notably lower in IDP hosting communities, with these communities also reporting that conflict had a more detrimental impact on access to food and education services.