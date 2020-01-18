Rapid Needs Assessment: Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, Northeast Syria, December 2019

OVERVIEW

Residents of Northeast Syria (NES) face a new humanitarian crisis since the escalation of conflict in October 2019; this resulted in significant displacement from the region, both internally and towards the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KR-I). A majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) originate from sub-districts directly affected by conflict, such as Ras Al Ain, Tel Abiad and Tal Tamer; however, significant preventive displacements have occurred from most communities near the border with Turkey, with IDPs traveling south to communities further from the border.

Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October, the situation in northeast Syria started to stabilise. Nonetheless, humanitarian access to communities in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, and other regions across NES, remains limited.

This REACH Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) aims to address existing information gaps and provide a better understanding of the multi-sectoral needs of residents and IDPs residing in communities in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate.

MAIN FINDINGS

Demographics: An estimated 863,876 residents (121,673 households) were living across all assessed communities at the time of data collection. IDPs were reported to be living in 81 of the 107 assessed communities across Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, making up 12% of the total population (115, 461 IDPs). IDPs displaced after the escalation of conflict in October 2019 were reportedly present in 13 of the 81 assessed communities where IDPs were present.

Movement Intentions: In 74% of assessed communities hosting IDPs where movement data was available (81 communities), Key Informants (KIs) reported that no IDPs intended to leave the community in the two weeks following data collection. The most commonly cited reason for intent to stay among IDPs was the stability of the security situation, followed by the presence of other family or community members.

Protection: Protection concerns were reported in 43 of the assessed communities; child labour was reportedly a concern across 72% of these. Intercommunal tensions were reported in 48 of the assessed communities. Among these, intercommunal tensions over an actual or perceived increase of commodity prices were reported in 97% of cases.

Shelter & Non-food items: Shelter was reported among the three main priority needs in 58% of IDP-hosting communities. The availability of non-food items was found to be high but affordability limited, with household, hygiene, fuel and winter items reportedly available in markets but unaffordable for most households.

Food Security & Livelihoods: Food insecurity was reported in 26% of all assessed communities and in 35% of assessed communities hosting IDPs. IDPs were reportedly relying on daily labour, remittances or loans, and regular work, as their most common sources to meet their basic needs.

Health: Healthcare was reported as a priority need in 64% of assessed communities; services such as surgery, skilled care during childbirth, and diabetes care were reportedly unavailable in 71%, 50% and 41% of communities, respectively.

Education: It was reported that less than half of IDP children were attending school in the two weeks prior to data collection in 76 assessed IDP host communities where IDPs were present and data was available. The need for children to help with earning an income, lack of supplies, and an unsuitable environment for learning were reported as the most common barriers to education in these communities.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene: KIs reported that one quarter or more of the population did not have access to a sufficient amount of water to meet their basic needs in 73% of assessed communities, in the two weeks prior to the assessment. One or more public sanitation issues were reported in 93% of all assessed communities, including lack of a functioning sewage system (75%), garbage accumulation (28%), and open defecation (20%).