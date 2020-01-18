Rapid Needs Assessment: Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa Governorates, Northeast Syria, December 2019

OVERVIEW

Residents of Northeast Syria (NES) face a new humanitarian crisis since the escalation of conflict in October 2019; this resulted in significant displacement from the region, both internally and towards the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KR-I). A majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) originate from sub-districts directly affected by conflict, such as Ras Al Ain, Tel Abiad and Tal Tamer; however, significant preventive displacements have occurred from most communities near the border with Turkey, with IDPs traveling south to communities further from the border. Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October, the situation in northeast Syria started to stabilise. Nonetheless, humanitarian access in the region remains limited.

This REACH Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) aims to address existing information gaps and provide a better understanding of the multi-sectoral needs of residents and IDPs residing in communities in Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

MAIN FINDINGS

Demographics: An estimated 849,035 residents (141,506 households) were living across all assessed communities at the time of data collection. IDPs were reported to be living in 228 of the 414 assessed communities across Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa governorates, making up an estimated 20% of the total population (209,737 IDPs). IDPs displaced after the escalation of conflict in October 2019 were reportedly living in 142 of the 218 assessed communities where IDPs were present.

Movement Intentions: In 81% of assessed communities where movement intentions data was available (208 communities) KIs reported that no IDPs intended to leave in the two weeks following data collection. The most commonly cited reason IDPs intending to stay was the stability of the security situation.

Protection: Protection concerns were reported in 128 of assessed communities. Among these communities, 56% reported child labour as a concern. Intercommunal tensions were reported in 240 of all assessed communities. Among these, intercommunal tensions over an actual or perceived increase of commodity prices were reported in 93% of communities.

Shelter & Non-food items: Shelter was reported among the three main priority needs in 16% of communities hosting IDPs. Winterisation items were reported as a priority need in 61% of all assessed communtiies. A majority of household, winterisation, fuel, and hygiene items were reportedly unavailable in 37%, 33%, 17%, and 15% of assessed communities, respectively.

Food Security & Livelihoods: Livelihoods was reported as a priority need in 56% of all assessed communities. Food was reported among the top three priority needs in 38% of all assessed communities. The percentage of assessed communities that reported food as a top three priority need was higher among communities hosting IDPs (58%).

Health: Health was the most commonly reported priority need across all assessed communities, with KIs reporting it as a priority need in 77% of them. Services such as surgery, diabetes care, and child immunisation were reportedly unavailable in 87%, 69% and 60% of assessed communities, respectively.

Education: Education was reported as a priority need in 30% of all assessed communities. While children were able to access schools in 81% of all communities assessed, KIs in 31% of IDP hosting communities reported that less than half of all IDP children (5-11 years old) attended school in the two weeks prior to data collection.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene: Water, sanitation and hygiene was reported as a priority need in 10% of assessed communities. However, KIs reported that one quarter or more of the population did not have access to a sufficient amount of water to meet their basic needs in 42% of assessed communities, in the two weeks prior to data collection.