Ramadan aid for 60.000 Syrians

Thanks to our donors, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered Ramadan aid consisting of food and hygiene supplies to 60.000 civilians living in Syria’s rural areas of Idlib and Aleppo.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation that is carrying out its 2020 Ramadan aid operations with the slogan “Ramadan Together” has distributed 10.000 food packets and 10.000 hygiene kits to civilians living in Syria’s rural areas of Idlib and Aleppo, benefitting 60.000 people in total.

In his statement, IHH Syria Operations Media Representative Selim Tosun said IHH’s Ramadan efforts for the war victims and needy in Syria is continuing. Explaining that the civilians struggling to survive in compelling war conditions were able to witness the joy of Ramadan, Tosun continued, “Millions of civilians have survived the tenth Ramadan of the Syrian War. Unfortunately, their suffering is still continuing. But despite everything, Ramadan has put a smile on the faces of these people.”

As a part of their Ramadan operations, IHH teams are delivering humanitarian aid to civilians living in the camps and central settlement areas. Tosun added, “During this process, we have distributed 10.000 food packets containing items including dried legumes, breakfast supplies, tea, sugar, tomato puree, and cooking oil, and 10.000 cleaning and personal hygiene packets to civilians living in Syria’s rural areas of Idlib and Aleppo. 60.000 people have benefitted from this aid distribution. Our 2020 Ramadan operations will continue.”

IHH has been conducting humanitarian aid operations in the fields of food, healthcare, education, and shelter in Syria since the war first broke in 2011.

To support the caravan of kindness

Donors can join IHH’s caravan of kindness by donating their zakat, fitrah, alms, and aid packets and support our aid campaigns that will continue throughout Ramadan. Donors can:

- Donate 27 TL by sending an SMS texting FITRE to 4072,

- Donate 5 TL by sending an SMS texting IFTAR, KUMANYA or BAYRAMLIK to 3072.

- Contribute online via IHH’s website or bank account numbers, or apply to the nearest IHH offices.