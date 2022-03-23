Syria

Questions and Answers on COVID-19 Vaccination Update as of 15 March 2022 Based on WHO Information and Data

Attachments

HOW TO TALK ABOUT VACCINES
1. HOW TO HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUT VACCINATION:

  • listen with empathy
  • Ask open-ended questions
  • Share trusted information
  • Explore reasons for wanting to get vaccinated

2. HOW TO BOOST VACCINE CONFIDENCE - Lead by example
- Build trust
- Break down barriers

KEY MESSAGES ON COVID-19

  1. high vaccine coverage in some countries, combined with the lower severity of Omicron, is driving a dangerous narrative that the pandemic is over, but it’s not.
  2. The shared global target is to vaccinate 70% of the population of every country by the middle of the year. Here in Syria, we are aiming at vaccinating 40% of the population by end of June, and 70% of the population by end of 2022
  3. While 61% of the population across the WHO Member States, and 35% of the population across EMR, have had at least one dose, Syria remains at 11% only
  4. Vaccines remain highly effective at protecting people against serious illness, hospitalization, and death
  5. Though COVID-19 caused by Omicron can be a mild illness, for some people, it can be a serious illness or even lead to death. Vaccines protect against severe illness and death.
  6. Even if people don’t get severely ill, they could still end up with a post-COVID-19 condition, which is a debilitating condition we are still learning about.
  7. It is important to be vaccinated as soon as possible and not wait. This way, we build immunity in our communities faster and can get back to our normal lives
  8. Even if vaccinated and healthy, one should continue to adhere to Public Health and Social Measures, which include practising physical distance, ensuring good hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing well-fitting masks and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated places where possible
  9. WHO believes that the social and developmental benefits of attending school outweigh the risks associated with COVID-19. However, reliable mitigation methods should be in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

