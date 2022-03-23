Syria
Questions and Answers on COVID-19 Vaccination Update as of 15 March 2022 Based on WHO Information and Data
HOW TO TALK ABOUT VACCINES
1. HOW TO HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUT VACCINATION:
- listen with empathy
- Ask open-ended questions
- Share trusted information
- Explore reasons for wanting to get vaccinated
2. HOW TO BOOST VACCINE CONFIDENCE
- Lead by example
- Build trust
- Break down barriers
KEY MESSAGES ON COVID-19
- high vaccine coverage in some countries, combined with the lower severity of Omicron, is driving a dangerous narrative that the pandemic is over, but it’s not.
- The shared global target is to vaccinate 70% of the population of every country by the middle of the year. Here in Syria, we are aiming at vaccinating 40% of the population by end of June, and 70% of the population by end of 2022
- While 61% of the population across the WHO Member States, and 35% of the population across EMR, have had at least one dose, Syria remains at 11% only
- Vaccines remain highly effective at protecting people against serious illness, hospitalization, and death
- Though COVID-19 caused by Omicron can be a mild illness, for some people, it can be a serious illness or even lead to death. Vaccines protect against severe illness and death.
- Even if people don’t get severely ill, they could still end up with a post-COVID-19 condition, which is a debilitating condition we are still learning about.
- It is important to be vaccinated as soon as possible and not wait. This way, we build immunity in our communities faster and can get back to our normal lives
- Even if vaccinated and healthy, one should continue to adhere to Public Health and Social Measures, which include practising physical distance, ensuring good hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing well-fitting masks and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated places where possible
- WHO believes that the social and developmental benefits of attending school outweigh the risks associated with COVID-19. However, reliable mitigation methods should be in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.