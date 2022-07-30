QRCS, Turkey’s AFAD sign pact to build residential village for displaced Syrians [EN/AR]

July 30th , 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed an implementation cooperation protocol with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to construct a residential village for displaced Syrians in Al-Bab City, Aleppo, with a total budget of $3,318,291.

Currently, a high-level delegation from AFAD is visiting Doha, headed by Yunus Sezer, Head of AFAD. They met Ali bin Hassan AlHammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi,

CEO, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Development Division, and Yousef Mohamed Al-Awadi, Director of Resource Mobilization Department.

“We at QRCS are very happy to pursue the existing cooperation with AFAD, which reflects the deep brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries and embodies our shared humanitarian goals, inspired by Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement,” said Mr. Al-Hammadi.

He hoped that this joint effort would be successful, and he looked forward to further cooperation in defending humanitarian causes of common concern, particularly in responding to the humanitarian crisis suffered by the Syrian people for years now.

Mr. Sezer praised QRCS’s great and diversified humanitarian experience, global presence in 41 countries, well-designed volunteering system, and huge foreign assistance. “In the past, we worked together against the pandemic,” he said. “I know that Qatar has always been there for us in all the disasters that hit Turkey. Our bilateral cooperation would continue, not only for joint work, but as a result of our brotherly relations”.

“Civilians, especially children and women, are the most affected by the conflict in Syria. We are here in an attempt to remedy their wounds.

With this protocol, we are helping to alleviate the tragic suffering if our Syrian brothers. We have many ongoing projects in those areas to encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. Thanks to this and other projects, we will be able to improve the living conditions of the people of Syria and help those willing to return to Syria,” Mr. Sezer added.

The one-year project is aimed at securing livable shelters for 1,000 most vulnerable families in northern Syria, by building low-budget housing units, instead of the worn-out and flooding-damaged tents, as well as providing infrastructure and basic services, so that those families can live in better conditions and a safer and more private environment.

Targeting a total of 5,000 beneficiaries, the project involves several components, as follows:

125 two-story cement-brick buildings, each with eight 50-m2 flats, totaling 1,000 flats, One 600-m2 fully-furnished mosque. 24 20-m² shops with a total area of 480 m². One two-story medical clinic with a total area of 500 m2 . One three-story primary school with a total area of 1,600 m2 . A drinking water supply and sewerage system as home infrastructure. One water tower with a 100-m3 tank.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers,

QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality