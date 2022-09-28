QRCS, Syria’s White Helmets sign MoU [EN/AR]

September 28th , 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syria Civil Defense (the White Helmets), to establish bilateral cooperation in awareness-raising, shared public and administrative activities, nontechnical surveys of local areas/communities to check risks of explosive remnants of war (ERW), infection control, supply of oxygen and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical facilities, and medical waste incineration.

The MoU was signed by Mazen Abdullah Mohamed, head of QRCS’s representation office in Turkey, and Raed Al-Saleh, head of the Syrian Civil Defence. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Hashem Darwish, head of programs at QRCS’s office in Turkey, and Mohamed Basil Kershano, head of public relations at the Syrian Civil Defense.

Awareness-raising activities will cover a wide range of social issues, including how to deal with emergency personnel, child labor, dropping out, home safety hazards, social integration, and human rights. Also, there will be health education about COVID-19 vaccination, measles, chronic diseases, first aid, ERW, safety and security, and fire prevention.

Fun activities will be held for children, as a form of psychological support.

In coordination with municipalities, the White Helmets will conduct a non-technical survey of the agricultural lands targeted by QRCS’s farming development projects, to investigate pollution from unexploded ordnance (UXO), which may pose a threat to people and an obstacle to agriculture.

The White Helmets will provide machinery and PPE for QRCS’s early recovery projects in northern Syria, such as shelters, camps of internally displaced people (IDPs), etc.

Other areas of cooperation include training courses on agricultural crop protection, camp fire response, early search and rescue (SAR) intervention, firefighting, response to earthquakes and natural disasters, safety and security protection, and international humanitarian law (IHL).

They will also support medical facilities with maintenance and recharge of oxygen cylinders, as well as medical waste treatment services as per applicable infection control standards, through an incineration plant in southern Maarrat Misrin, Idlib.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.