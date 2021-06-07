QRCS supervises WHO polio vaccination for Syria children [EN/AR]

June 7th, 2021 ― Doha: Under the vaccination independent monitoring program, the personnel of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Syria monitored a new polio vaccination campaign implemented by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Syria Vaccination Team across Idlib and Aleppo, with strict COVID-19 preventive measures. Over the past few months, the campaign reached out to 860,499 children under five years of age. It was an attempt to give oral polio vaccines to those children not covered by the previous campaigns, which would help to eliminate polio in northern Syria.

QRCS acted as a neutral observer to make sure that the vaccination process met international standards. A well-trained team of QRCS personnel were deployed across the target areas to ensure adequacy of vaccination hubs, validity of injections, good performance of vaccinators, and safe outreach to children.

Other tasks of the monitoring team included correcting any procedures not complying with the plan, applying the Coronavirus control measures, reporting on the progress and final results, and proposing recommendations. QRCS has considerable experience in monitoring child vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases. Its representation mission in Gaziantep, Turkey, holds intensive in-house and in-site training courses to improve the monitoring, planning, follow-up, and reporting skills among the observers, so that they are qualified to accompany the vaccinators wherever they go.

For years now, QRCS has been engaged in monitoring many child vaccination campaigns in Syria against polio, measles, and rubella. It worked together with many UN agencies, international humanitarian organizations, and local charities to protect millions of Syrian children in Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, and other Syrian governorates.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.