QRCS supervises polio vaccination for 815,000 children in Syria

July 31st, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently completed the monitoring of the second July polio vaccination campaign in Syria.

Done in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the campaign covered more than 815,000 kids in total.

From house to house, QRCS’s personnel accompanied the vaccination teams across the Governorate of Idlib, as well as the countryside of Idlib, Aleppo, and Hama.

Oral polio vaccines were given to the children who had not been covered by the previous campaigns. This is one more step towards zero polio transmission in the war-torn country.

Earlier this year, QRCS's representation mission in Gaziantep, Turkey, held an intensive training course both in-house and inside Syria, to improve monitoring, planning, follow-up, and assessment skills among the monitoring personnel, prior to their deployment with the vaccinators.

The process comprised three phases:

(1) Pre-campaign: the supervisors visited the chief centers to make sure that the centers and equipment are well in place;

(2) During campaign: QRCS supervisors examined vaccine samples, checked storage conditions for inconveniences, and accompanied vaccinator teams to assess their performance at health centers and households and take notes; and

(3) Post-campaign: The results were analyzed for lessons learnt, which will be considered in future campaigns.

Under a five-year cooperation agreement, QRCS and UNICEF work together on a wide range of humanitarian development, protection, and response actions for children in affected regions. These include, but are not limited to, (1) the lives, survival, and development of young children; (2) gender equality in basic education; (3) HIV/AIDS in children; (4) protection against, prevention of, and response to all forms of violence, exploitation, and abuse; and (5) promotion of applicable policy compliance and partnership building for children's rights protection.

