QRCS rehabilitates irrigation infrastructure in Afrin [EN/AR]

January 5th, 2022 ― Doha: Within the food security and livelihood sector in northern Syria, work continues on a project to rehabilitate the irrigation system and pumping station in Afrin.

Implemented by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), through its representation office in Turkey, the project is funded by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (OCHA) Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF).

The project aims to secure a sustainable source of livelihood for farmers living in northwestern Syria, by rehabilitating irrigation canals, which are a primary source for irrigating agricultural lands and crops, in addition to employing the local and displaced communities in the rehabilitation works.

So far, insulation works have been completed for 50 km, out of the total 63 km of irrigation channels. The pumping station has been completely rehabilitated, including repairs for engines and pumps. Also, an electricity supply system was installed to operate the station.

Work will go on to complete all the remaining activities, which include rehabilitating the pumping facility, repairing underground irrigation pipelines, installing water meters for farmers, and training the municipal councils to operate pumps and provide water to farmers during irrigation seasons.