QRCS Ready for Looming Displacement Wave in Northern Syria [EN/AR]

September 11th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently been watching closely the situation in Syria, developing an emergency response plan to deal with a potential mass displacement movement in the northern parts of the country.

In a report issued in August about the humanitarian impact of any military escalation, the United Nations estimates that around 900,000 civilians would be displaced over the coming six months, including 700,000 within Idlib alone.

Developed by QRCS's representative mission in Turkey, the plan involves a set of relief and medical interventions, guided by the overall relief plan adopted by UN agencies and other humanitarian providers in Syria.

Under the scheme, QRCS will secure makeshift shelter materials, pay for housing rentals in safe areas for three months, install more tents at existing shelter camps, and establish new camps in coordination with the UN Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

A temporary reception center will be created to serve up to 2,400 internally displaced people (IDPs) per day with shelter, protection, water and sanitation, food and nonfood aid, and medical care.

Also, an emergency catering hub will be opened to prepare and distribute daily meals and bread bundles at IDP congregation areas.

In order to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates, QRCS will support the health facilities that offer emergency services and provide primary health care, particularly in maternal and child health, first aid, and referrals.

A field hospital will be operated to treat the patients at shelter centers, IDP congregations, and areas of military action. Moreover, three mobile medical clinics will be deployed to offer treatment and medication free of charge.

To meet the increasing demand, ambulance vehicles and health facilities in target areas will be supplied with medical equipment and medicines.

QRCS's mission in Turkey will be working closely with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as well as other NGOs such as the Turkish Red Crescent and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD).

Since November 2017, the military operations going on in southern Idlib and northern Hama countryside have caused a huge influx into neighboring towns, making extra pressure on the already overpopulated and underserved region.

According to OCHA's latest demographic statistics in May, there are nearly 3 million people dispersed across Idlib, western Aleppo, northern Hama, and eastern Latakia.

So far, Idlib has received almost 1.4 million newcomers from Eastern Ghouta,

Homs, Hama, Daraa, and Aleppo, let alone the governorate's 1.6 million population.

"Recent weeks have seen a further serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the north-west, with intense aerial bombardment and shelling reported in parts of Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia governorates," said John Ging, Director of Operations and Advocacy, OCHA, in a briefing to the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

In a statement, he warned against a worst-case scenario in Idlib, currently home of millions of local community and IDPs who live in terrible conditions.

