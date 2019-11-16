QRCS, QFFD open residential town for vulnerable families in northern Syria

November 16th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently opened Phase 1 of a residential town in northern Syria, with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, Mazen Saloum, Head of QRCS’s representation office in Turkey, Bekir Şen, Director of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD) in Gaziantep, and delegates of municipality and NGO leaders from Syria.

In his remarks, Dr. Ibrahim stated, “Funded by QFFD and implemented by QRCS, this housing project embodies our belief of the necessity of meeting the needs of people and preserving their dignity, with adequate housing. The winter is approaching, and we all know how snowstorms and flash floods severely impacted on the tents of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the past few years”.

Dr. Ibrahim thanked QFFD for making this project a reality, as well as for its contributions to many other projects that QRCS implemented in many parts of the world.

He also commended the role of Turkish partners, particularly AFAD, in facilitating the work of the representation office in Syria. “We value the strategic relations and ongoing cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “QRCS will continue to provide all development and relief support for the victims of the Syrian conflict, in the face of growing humanitarian needs,” he concluded.

Mr. Şen thanked QRCS and QFFD for their initiative to construct this project, which is the first of its kind in the Al-Bab City. “My country,” he added, “is always willing to extend help for those in need everywhere. I hope this project would be a first step towards other housing projects that secure a decent living for IDPs, instead of the fragile tents”.

Following the ceremony, the houses were handed over to the beneficiary families. The guests took a tour of the new town to see how it was built.

The project is built on a 20,000-m2 land plot in the vicinity of Al-Bab City, with 150 forest trees, water supply, sewage, and other infrastructural systems.

It comprises 29 two-story buildings, each containing four flats, with a total of 116 46-m2, 2-BHK housing flats.

Each flat has all the power supply cables and a 1-m3 water tank.

The purpose of the project is to shelter the most affected Syrian families in camps, such as orphans, widows, and persons with disability.

Thousands of IDPs live in informal camps due to the destruction of their home towns and villages.

The project is estimated to help up to 690 direct beneficiaries, in addition to 3,150 indirect beneficiaries from the families of Syrian workers and suppliers. ##End of Text## About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.