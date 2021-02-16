QRCS provides prosthetic implants for Syrian war-injured civilians [EN/AR]

February 14th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently concluded a project to provide prosthetic implants for civilians injured during the war in Syria.

Done through its representative office in Gaziantep, Turkey, the project is aimed at covering the costs of purchasing and implanting high-quality artificial limbs for war victims in Syria and supporting the mechanism of their adaptation to society and restore their natural lives.

The project was implemented over a period of two months in Turkey and northern Syria, where refugees and residents of different age groups lack an organization to provide this type of support.

It is something that changes the lives of the beneficiaries and helps them to return to work and productivity. With this project, they can transform from people who need permanent support to effective, capable, and self-reliant people.

In light of the difficulty for patients to bear the costs of these services, the QRCS initiated this project to implant 45 high-quality lower artificial limbs for the benefit of 45 people.

Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, said the war in Syria left a huge number of injuries and permanent disabilities due to loss of limbs, making the lives of those affected and their families difficult and complicated.

“Also, the lack of health facilities that can provide health services to these cases has negatively affected the level of health care and availability of medical aids for people with special needs,” he added.

Mr. Al-Emadi highlighted the poor economic situation of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPS) and residents inside Syria, who suffer from similar health problems and cannot afford the expenses of securing the supplies that would help to alleviate their suffering.

“This has led to an increasing number of those who have lost their limbs, in tandem with the absence of assistance providers,” he concluded.

