QRCS provides hygiene, medical aid for 27,000 displaced Syrians [EN/AR]

January 21st, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in going on with its emergency response to the recent mass displacement in southern Idlib Countryside.

So far, the medical professionals of QRCS have helped over 1,200 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including 761 children and 462 pregnant and breastfeeding women. In addition, 157 families (785 persons) received hygiene kits.

At the same time, QRCS supported the major hospitals in northern Syria to be able to serve the injured victims of the recent escalation across southern Idlib.

In coordination with the Idlib Health Directorate, a total of 27 surgical kits were delivered to nine hospitals that serve a 25,000 population. These deliveries fell under the following medical specializations: orthopedics, urology, general surgery, vascular surgery, plastic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, gynecology, and neurosurgery.

Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, said, “Sadly, things are going even worse across Idlib. The calamity is by far larger than the available resources. The community and IDPs lack the very basics of life, such as food, treatment, heating, and hygiene”.

“Through our representation mission in Turkey, we are doing our best to secure these needs, with a special focus on the most vulnerable groups like babies, pregnant women, and nursing mothers,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

He emphasized the need for concerted efforts to overcome the outstanding challenges, “We seek every support from individual and institutional donors to implement a QR 4 million relief plan that would supply heating oil, food parcels, blankets, tarpaulins to up to 56,000 IDPs in Idlib,” he explained.

Dr. Ibrahim said he was sure of the response by the generous people of Qatar to their appeal to help the helpless mothers and children who are hungry, thirsty, and freezing. Donations can be given via the following ways:

Hotlines (16002 – 66644822)

Call for home visit (66666364)

QRCS agents at malls and shopping centers

Online (www.qrces.org.qa)

Bank transfer via Barwa Bank (IBAN: QA26BRWA000000000100000002005) SMS with “W” to the following numbers: 92216 (QR 100) – 92402 (QR 150) – 92552 (QR 250) – 92869 (QR 350) – 92092 (QR 500).

