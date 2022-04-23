QRCS monitors Phase 2 of WHO COVAX vaccination campaign in northern Syria [EN/AR]

April 23rd, 2022 ― Doha: Under its neutral vaccination monitoring program in Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently commenced monitoring Phase 2 of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 vaccination campaign in northern Syria, as part of the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Executed by the WHO Syria Vaccination Team, the campaign was initiated in Aleppo countryside, Idlib, and its countryside. It involved giving AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines to health and humanitarian professionals in the target areas. This phase, more social groups are added to the beneficiaries, including all persons who are 18+ years of age.

Through 48 vaccination stations and 110 mobile teams across all target regions, the campaign will last until the end of the year, with a view to ensuring the target rates of coverage as recommended by WHO.

As a neutral organization, QRCS seeks to ensure compliance with international vaccination standards. In coordination with WHO, 27 welltrained field inspectors are deployed across the designated areas to enforce the campaign’s quality indicators, verify the readiness of vaccination centers, supervise the validity of injections and personnel performance, and make sure that no one is left behind.

Other tasks of the monitoring teams include correcting any procedures that go beyond the campaign’s plan, applying Coronavirus preventive measures, identifying coverage rates during and after the campaign, and providing recommendations for the vaccinators.

Generally, the monitoring process involves two phases. Prior to a campaign, the supervisors visit the main centers to make sure that all preparations and equipment are in place. Then, vaccine samples and storage conditions are checked for any inconveniences. The inspectors accompany the vaccinators to evaluate their performance at health centers and households. Finally, the results are reported to see what went right and what did not, as feedback to guide future operations.

QRCS has extensive experience in monitoring vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases. Its representation mission in Gaziantep held brief training courses for the inspectors both at the mission’s premises and inside Syria, to qualify them to perform inspections, develop action plans, follow up with the work done, and document all results properly.

Then, they become ready to be deployed together with the vaccinators to the target districts.

Over the past seven years, QRCS monitored numerous vaccination campaigns in Syria, in cooperation with many UN, local, and international humanitarian organizations. It is a leading organization in this field, with its remarkable field, administrative, and technical expertise.

##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers,

QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universalit