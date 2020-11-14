QRCS Launches Warm Winter Campaign 2020-2021 [EN/AR]

November 14th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual Warm Winter Campaign for the year 2020-2021, with the theme of #DignityIsPriceless. Under License No. 1299/2020 by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), the new campaign is aimed at meeting the food and winterization needs of around 42,200 families (253,260 persons) in 10 countries.

In this respect, Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, remarked, “Since the beginning of 2020, there have been successive humanitarian crises that weighed heavily on the victims of existing disasters and conflicts and added to them thousands, or even millions, of new victims affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, flash floods in Sudan, Beirut Harbor explosion, and other emergencies that displaced households, damaged homes and facilities, and destroyed livelihoods”.

“To the vulnerable and the distressed, the winter is equivalent to suffering and hardship, particularly children, women, patients, and older persons. They are desperate for the winterization aid provided every year by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) under its annual Warm Winter campaign. Over the past five years, more than 1 million beneficiaries in dozens of poor countries found shelter, warmth, and food, at a total cost of QR 65 million, which helped them to bear the difficult living conditions during the winter,” he added.

Mr. Al-Hammadi invited everyone who wishes to stand by their brothers and sisters in humanity to support a wide range of winterization relief projects, be generous to the poor and the homeless, and preserve their dignity during the winter, inspired by the slogan “Dignity Is Priceless”.

To ensure the warmth and dignity of the beneficiaries, Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development at QRCS, said the campaign would cover 10 countries: Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, Bangladesh, Sudan, and Somalia.

According to him, there are two categories of aid: (1) food parcels containing local food staples that last for one month and (2) nonfood items such as heaters, heating oil and coal, blankets, carpets, medications, mattresses, jackets, pyjamas, scarfs, hats, gloves, socks, and shoes.

“These projects will be implemented by our foreign representation missions and offices in the target countries, in coordination with the host National Societies and local governments,” said Mr. Al-Emadi. “The standard procedures will be strictly observed in the procurement of relief items, under direct supervision of QRCS’s headquarters in Doha, thus ensuring maximum integrity, transparency, and compliance”.

Yousef Mohamed Al-Awadi, Director of Financial Resources Development at QRCS, asserted that donation to the Warm Winter projects is religiously permissible, as per a Fatwa from QRCS’s Sharia Committee.

Several means of donation were prepared for the esteemed donors who would like to support this campaign, including website (www.qrcs.org.qa), donor service hotline (66666346), and home visit (33998898).

For those who prefer mobile donation, they can send an SMS as follows

Food parcel: Send an SMS with the symbol “F” to 92092 (QR 500) or 92552 (QR 250).

Winterization kit: Send an SMS with the symbol “K” to 92092 (QR 500) or 92552 (QR 250).

Heating supplies: Send an SMS with the symbol “W” to 92246 (QR 1,000), 92552 (QR 250), or 92216 (QR 100).

Or you can make a remittance via the following bank accounts:

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) – IBAN: QA51QISB000000000110575190014.

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) – IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) – IBAN: QA21QNBA000000000850020196062.

Masraf Al-Rayan – IBAN: QA18MAFR000000000011199980003.

