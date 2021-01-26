QRCS launches relief campaign for flooding victims in Syria [EN/AR]

January 26th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched today an emergency response campaign in the aftermath of the recent flooding at the camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Syria.

Under Phase 1 of the campaign, QR 5 million worth of diverse humanitarian aid will be provided for the benefit of 10,000 persons.

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, stated, “The cold winter is weighing heavily on the displaced and the vulnerable in north-western Syria. As temperatures are dropping, the heavy rainfall caused flooding that damaged the tents of thousands. Hundreds of families have now lost their last shelter, just to find themselves homeless amid snow and windstorms”.

“QRCS responded immediately by issuing an emergency appeal to relieve the victims at camps,” he added. “With support from the benevolent donors of Qatar, we will be able to secure shelter, food, hygiene, and medical aid to preserve the dignity of 10,000 persons and protect them against the freezing weather”.

Based on the needs assessment conducted by QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey, the following aid will be delivered in Phase 1 to the disadvantaged IDP communities in Syria: 1,000 emergency aid kits, 2,000 food parcels, 1,000 shelter tents, 2,000 hygiene kits, and 2,000 kits of medications and medical supplies.

Mr. Al-Hammadi invited the rich to respond to the calamity of the vulnerable in Syria, by donating online (www.qrcs.org.qa), calling the donor service number (66666364) or home collector number (33998898), or sending an SMS with the symbol “♥” to 92092 (to donate QR 500) or 92216 (to donate QR 100). For those wishing to make a bank transfer, here are the bank accounts to use: QIB (IBAN No. QA51QISB000000000110575190014), QIIB (IBAN No. QA66QIIB000000001111126666003), QNB (IBAN No. QA21QNBA000000000850020196062), or Masraf Al-Rayan (IBAN No. QA18MAFR000000000011199980003 ). The northern governorates of Syria have recently been subject to showers of rain, which resulted in flooding at Syrian IDP camps. A total of 58 camps were affected, with 234 tents destroyed and another 1,500 tents damaged, rendering over 9,300 persons homeless.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.