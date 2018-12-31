QRCS launches emergency response to floods in northern Syria [EN/AR]

December 31st, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has responded to the heavy rain and subsequent floods in northern Syria, which affected thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) in 22 camps across five towns of Idlib and Aleppo Governorates.

The bad weather damaged 2,214 tents inhabited by 2,329 households in Atme, Sarmada, Deir Hassan, Al-Dana, and Al-Bab.

In response, QRCS's representation mission in Gaziantep, Turkey, activated its disaster information center to manage the emergency response. It coordinates with United Nations agencies, as well as local and international relief providers, to monitor the movement of IDPs, evacuate the submerged camps, and secure transportation and shelter.

So far, they have distributed 3,190 blankets to the IDPs in Idlib countryside, set up 200 tents at Atme IDP camps, deployed three mobile clinics to the IDP destinations, and participated in the UN cluster coordination meetings.

Based on the needs assessment on the ground, a plan was developed to provide $750,000 worth of medical and relief aid for 6,100 households (30,500 persons, basically children) in Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama Governorates.

The plan will cover food and nonfood items, water and sanitation, makeshift shelters, first aid supplies, mobile clinics, and medical equipment. These provisions are aimed at alleviating the suffering of IDPs, reduce the morbidity and mortality rates, meet the basic needs of IDPs, address the shortages in medical supplies at camp clinics, and help the municipalities and health authorities to contain the situation.

Among the items to be distributed are mattresses, blankets, medicines, surgical consumables, and drinking water. Also, the plan involves deploying multi-service mobile clinics, gravelling roads and footpaths to prevent them from turning muddy, laying sewage pipelines, installing clean toilets, opening catering hubs to provide meals, and clearing roads to allow rescue and evacuation activities.