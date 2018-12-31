31 Dec 2018

QRCS launches emergency response to floods in northern Syria [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (765.67 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)Arabic version

December 31st, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has responded to the heavy rain and subsequent floods in northern Syria, which affected thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) in 22 camps across five towns of Idlib and Aleppo Governorates.

The bad weather damaged 2,214 tents inhabited by 2,329 households in Atme, Sarmada, Deir Hassan, Al-Dana, and Al-Bab.

In response, QRCS's representation mission in Gaziantep, Turkey, activated its disaster information center to manage the emergency response. It coordinates with United Nations agencies, as well as local and international relief providers, to monitor the movement of IDPs, evacuate the submerged camps, and secure transportation and shelter.

So far, they have distributed 3,190 blankets to the IDPs in Idlib countryside, set up 200 tents at Atme IDP camps, deployed three mobile clinics to the IDP destinations, and participated in the UN cluster coordination meetings.

Based on the needs assessment on the ground, a plan was developed to provide $750,000 worth of medical and relief aid for 6,100 households (30,500 persons, basically children) in Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama Governorates.

The plan will cover food and nonfood items, water and sanitation, makeshift shelters, first aid supplies, mobile clinics, and medical equipment. These provisions are aimed at alleviating the suffering of IDPs, reduce the morbidity and mortality rates, meet the basic needs of IDPs, address the shortages in medical supplies at camp clinics, and help the municipalities and health authorities to contain the situation.

Among the items to be distributed are mattresses, blankets, medicines, surgical consumables, and drinking water. Also, the plan involves deploying multi-service mobile clinics, gravelling roads and footpaths to prevent them from turning muddy, laying sewage pipelines, installing clean toilets, opening catering hubs to provide meals, and clearing roads to allow rescue and evacuation activities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.