QRCS inaugurates Al-Nasr Charitable Town in northwestern Syria [EN/AR]

February 13th, 2022 ― Doha: Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony today morning for a new project to establish the “Al-Nasr Charitable Village” in Jarabulus, Aleppo Governorate, Syria.

To be executed in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent, the project is funded by a generous donation from the Qatari philanthropist Mohamed bin Nasr Hassan Al-Nasr.

A delegation of QRCS is currently visiting Turkey, comprising Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law, Naglaa Al-Hajj, Head of International Development, and Mohamed Rashid Sunaid Al-Marri, relief volunteer.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Al-Nasr, Ramazan Saygılı, member of the Turkish Red Crescent Administrative Board, and his accompanying delegation. During the inauguration ceremony at the project site, the delegation and attendees were briefed on the progress and mechanisms of work.

QRCS’s delegation took a tour of the “Turkish Red Crescent Sevgi Butiq Shop” in Jarabulus, to learn about the mechanism of work and attend the distribution of winter wear to displaced families.

Then, the delegation headed to the celebration site near the village of Al-Jamel village, Jarabulus.

The project aims to secure a decent housing for the poorest displaced families in northern Syria, with a special focus on the families of widows, orphans, and persons with special needs. It consists of 80 55-sqm 2-BHK apartments in 20 reinforced concrete two-story buildings.

Moreover, the project involves the construction of eight shops to create jobs for those in need. All facilities will also be constructed: mosque, school, clinic, water tank, water supply system, water tower, roads, sidewalks, public parks, and administration building.

Upon the completion of the project, the apartments will be handed over to 80 destitute families, or 480 beneficiaries. The project will also create over 150 job opportunities for the residents, including 900 beneficiaries and their family members.

This year, QRCS is working on new housing projects to build a total of 1,116 housing units in three separate projects. Two years ago, it constructed 208 apartments in Al-Bab city, 116 in the “Hilal Village” project and 92 in the QRCS Town. Also, it constructed around 1,100 homes in five separate projects in the countryside of Idlib governorate over the past five years.

The delegation visited Al-Baydaa internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Jarabulus, where 150 food parcels are being distributed and 40 snow-damaged tents were replaced, as part of the emergency response project for the camps in northern Syria, which involves replacing 510 damaged tents; furnishing their floors with gravel; and providing 510 non-food kits, food parcels, and COVID-19 infection prevention.

In addition, comprehensive (preventive and treatment) primary health care services at two health centers and a mobile clinic in Idlib. The centers and clinic were supplied with medications and medical consumables for free distribution to the patients. The number of beneficiaries of the project is estimated at more than 2,550.

