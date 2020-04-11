QRCS enhances Coronavirus control capacity at northern Syrian hospitals

April 11th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Turkey has taken a set of measures to be ready in case of a Coronavirus outbreak in northern Syria.

A joint operations room was set up comprising QRCS; the Health Departments of Idlib and Aleppo; the Health Departments of Hatay, Gaziantep, and Kilis; and other humanitarian organizations operating in the northern governorates.

Under the supervision of the World Health Organization (WHO), another technical working group was created to coordinate among these organizations.

The Health Programs Section at QRCS’s mission holds day-to-day meetings to develop a preparedness and response plan for any potential outbreak. Preventive and administrative precautions are implemented at the health facilities and multiple health services managed or supported by QRCS, including mental health and community health.

Arrangements are being taken to provide training for the field administrative and medical workers in how to deal with infections. Three trainers were hired by QRCS, and a guideline was adopted in relation to basic preventive measures and virus control at health facilities.

At the same time, the mission is part of the WHO-supervised working groups, including: Technical COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Technical Group, Community Health Group, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Group, Child Protection Group, and Advocacy and Medical Staff Protection Group.

Training courses were held for the medical personnel at six primary health care centers and the Al-Bab Hospital to educate them on how to identify and deal with infections as per the WHO recommendations, under the standard precautions of handwashing and use of personal protection equipment (PPE).

The centers and hospital are currently provided with basic supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, and disinfectants) to protect the medical and medical staff and the patients. They were totally disinfected and linked by the epidemic referral and monitoring system with the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU) and Health Departments, via the WHO-approved Early Warning, Alert, and Response Network (EWARN).

Tents were installed to separate cases and isolate the suspicious ones. The visitors are first checked and then allowed into the centers at intervals. All group activities that require physical attendance were halted, such as awareness sessions. Minor cases are followed up via WhatsApp, and only the major cases are received at the clinics, with all preventive measures taken.

Protective supplies and sanitizers were provided for community health workers, centers, and mobile clinics. Training was conducted for the personnel to control infection and observe preventive standards while making public awareness field and home visits.

Where needed, food baskets and hygiene kits are distributed to families. Weekly staff meetings are divided into small groups or convened online.

The Child-Friendly Centers stopped the reception of children and all other group activities. The parents are contacted via WhatsApp to tell them how to protect their kids against Coronavirus risks. Later, advising will be given on the techniques of managing the negative psychological impact such as fear, anxiety, and stigma.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

