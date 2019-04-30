QRCS distributes winterization, academic aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon [EN/AR]

April 30th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) mission in Lebanon has completed the Warm Winter project for 2018-2019, distributing winterization aid to Syrian refugees in Al-Bekaa and Arsal regions.

The purpose of the project was to improve the living conditions of Syrians at refugee camps, as well as the poorest host families. Heating fuel and kid’s clothes were distributed, in order to help them withstand the cold weather during the winter.

Emergency teams were deployed for quick intervention, by clearing blocked roads to ensure mobility and protect the inhabitants from being stuck in ice. When necessary, they would remove rainwater from the tents and evacuate the refugee families.

In the process of evaluating the overall winter response, QRCS personnel are currently visiting the refugee camps of Arsal and Al-Bekaa to talk to the beneficiaries, get their feedback about the quantity and quality of the delivered aid, identify their needs, engage them in decision-making, and outline the best ways to help them.

At the same time, there was another project to provide text books to the schools of Syrian children across Lebanon. It is a generous donation from Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports through Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), under the supervision of the Embassy of Qatar in Beirut.

To overcome the lack of educational resources at the schools of Syrian students, thousands of copies of educational and informative publications were supplied to those schools, in order to achieve a sustainable upgrade in the level of learning and enlightenment of Syrian students.

At each of the 28 schools covered under the project, a library was established to provide reading and borrowing services. The total number of beneficiaries is estimated at 10,614 students in the districts of Al-Bekaa, Northern, Beirut, and Sidon.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.