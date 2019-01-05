QRCS backs education, psychological support in northern Syria [EN/AR]

January 5th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a social project to enhance the education system in northern Syria and bridge the gap in school resources.

Across Al-Bab District and Idlib, 36,000 copies of books and comics were supplied to schools and libraries. These rich sources of information will help the children to compensate for the years of schooling lost during the seven-year-old Syrian crisis.

The project has so far covered more than 76,000 students, including 66,000 young children.

As the first of its kind in the northern part of the country, this initiative by QRCS secures educational aids and reading materials, as well as attracts the teenagers to develop their own learning and general knowledge.

Another dimension of the project is to improve the quality of socio-psychological support services provided by QRCS in Syria. By creating a safe and friendly leisure environment where the kids engage in regular edutainment and playing activities, the project contributes to their mental, cognitive, and psychological development.

Most importantly, they acquire problem-solving skills and learn how to manage trauma and stress. The ultimate goal is to ensure their normal growth and wellbeing despite the atrocities of the war. Also, the reading room at the branch of Turkey's Bahçeşehir University, located in Al-Bab District, was supplied with books in a wide range of fields. Membership cards will be issued for both university students and outside visitors.