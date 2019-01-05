05 Jan 2019

QRCS backs education, psychological support in northern Syria [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 05 Jan 2019
© Qatar Red Crescent Society
© Qatar Red Crescent Society
preview
Download PDF (762.94 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (977.37 KB)Arabic version

January 5th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a social project to enhance the education system in northern Syria and bridge the gap in school resources.

Across Al-Bab District and Idlib, 36,000 copies of books and comics were supplied to schools and libraries. These rich sources of information will help the children to compensate for the years of schooling lost during the seven-year-old Syrian crisis.

The project has so far covered more than 76,000 students, including 66,000 young children.

As the first of its kind in the northern part of the country, this initiative by QRCS secures educational aids and reading materials, as well as attracts the teenagers to develop their own learning and general knowledge.

Another dimension of the project is to improve the quality of socio-psychological support services provided by QRCS in Syria. By creating a safe and friendly leisure environment where the kids engage in regular edutainment and playing activities, the project contributes to their mental, cognitive, and psychological development.

Most importantly, they acquire problem-solving skills and learn how to manage trauma and stress. The ultimate goal is to ensure their normal growth and wellbeing despite the atrocities of the war. Also, the reading room at the branch of Turkey's Bahçeşehir University, located in Al-Bab District, was supplied with books in a wide range of fields. Membership cards will be issued for both university students and outside visitors.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.