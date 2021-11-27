QFFD, QRCS sign pacts to provide winterization aid for Syrians [EN/AR]

November 27th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and its strategic partner Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have signed two grant agreements, in order to provide essential winterization aid for 30,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in northwestern Syria and 37,500 Syrian refugees in Arsal, Lebanon.

Misfer Hamad Al-Shahwani, Deputy General Manager for Projects at QFFD, emphasized the importance of early winterization preparedness, especially amid the difficult conditions suffered by IDPs in northwestern Syria, as well as Syrian refugees in Lebanon, which required immediate action to secure the necessary aid before the coldest months of the winter.

He added, “This vital annual aid is part of Qatar’s humanitarian response and winterization relief, in implementation of the State of Qatar’s $100 million pledge announced in the speech by H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the fifth Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region’”.

The first grant involves providing winterization support for 30,000 beneficiaries in northwestern Syria, including heating supplies, blankets, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 protection supplies. The second grant will help to dig 10 drains and install 500 concrete barricades surrounding refugee camps to prevent rainwater leakage into tents. Moreover, blankets, winter clothes, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 protection supplies will be distributed to a total of 37,500 Syrian refugees in Arsal, Lebanon.

Eng. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Malki, CEO of QRCS, referred to the solid partnership with QFFD, which evolved through many instances of QFFD funding QRCS’s relief and humanitarian operations in many countries. He described the new agreements as “timely, as the too severe weather exacerbates the humanitarian conditions for hundreds or even thousands of families”.

“Apart from the projects to be executed under the agreements, QRCS is working on its 11-year-old annual campaign ‘the Warm Winter’, aimed at meeting a wide range of winterization needs for affected and poor families in conflict and/or disaster zones,” said Eng. Al-Malki. “This year, the drive is titled ‘Home Feels Warm’. With the donations by the benevolent people of Qatar, it will satisfy the needs of tens of thousands of vulnerable people. Yet, it remains limited compared to the actual size of needs, which will be partially addressed by QFFD’s contribution”.