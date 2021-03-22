QFFD, QRCS provide health information management training for medical professionals in northern Syria [EN/AR]

March 22nd, 2021 ― Doha: As part of the Northern Syria Health Information Collection, Analysis, and Management System Enhancement Project, which is implemented by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) under its QUEST Health 2020 initiative, QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey is holding training workshops and providing technical support for the health information management officers in northern Syria.

Aimed at developing and upgrading the health system in the northern parts of the country, the project seeks to ensure regular, accurate, and realistic reporting that will help to monitor, evaluate, and identify the major needs of the health sector. The reports will be shared with all partners and stakeholders to improve medical services and create real indicators for prioritized resource allocation.

The training workshops focus on how to combine accumulative reports into comprehensive ones, as well as follow-ups on the DHIS2 system. The staff of Health Directorates are trained to extract and track data, spot entry issues, and have access to the respective forms to solve them.

In coordination with World Health Organization (WHO), a program was developed to detect and follow the health conditions of COVID-19 patients. Daily reports on these cases are extracted from the overall number of patients, which are then classified (confirmed, suspected, or in close contact) and put under observation.

Also, there will be reports on the bed occupancy rates at hospitals, ICU room occupancy rates, and other necessary regular reports to have the big health picture. These reports will be shared with the COVID-19 team, which consists of the WHO – Turkey office and other health organizations.

A new e-form was developed to follow up on patient referrals between hospitals and health centers, as per the requirements of the Ambulance and Referral Team of Health Directorates in northern Syria.

This two-year program is part of the Syrian Women and Children Life-Saving Medical Support Project, together with another program aimed at building the capacity of physicians and health professionals.

The northern governorates of Syria are overpopulated, with more than 4 million residents and internally displaced people (IDPs). They already have many health centers and hospitals, which are managed by different organizations. So, there is a need to create a unified health information system as a pool for all entries to be organized in a meaningful way.

