QFFD, QRCS protect Syrians against winter impact [EN/AR]

March 1, 2022 ― Doha: With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as part of its ongoing initiatives to relieve the people of Syria, the personnel of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) are responding to the humanitarian crisis experienced by internally displaced people (IDPs) at camps.

Under the project of Winterization Preparedness for IDPs and Host Communities in northwestern Syria, winterization aid is being provided to help the Syrians to overcome the difficult winter conditions.

The purpose of the project is o meet the most important winter needs of the displaced and most vulnerable families in the host community, especially heaters, heating charcoal, blankets, COVID-19 protection kits, women's supplies, hygiene kits, and multisector support to enable the displaced Syrians to withstand the harsh winter conditions inside and outside camps.

Serving a total of 6,000 families as direct beneficiaries, the project involves distributing 500 charcoal heaters to 500 families, 1,800 tons of charcoal to 3,000 families, 3,000 blanket packages, 3,000 COVID-19 protection kits, 3,000 women’s kits, and 3,000 hygiene kits.

Over the past few years, QRCS and QFFD have executed winterization and seasonal projects for the benefit of those affected by the Syrian crisis. QRCS’s field personnel have reached out to the most inaccessible and underserved areas across northern Syria and Turkey, to provide relief and food assistance for IDPs and refugees.

This project is executed under a bilateral cooperation agreement to provide essential winterization aid for 30,000 IDPs in northwestern Syria, including heating supplies, blankets, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 protection supplies.

A second grant agreement was signed to assist 37,500 Syrian refugees in Arsal, Lebanon, by digging 10 drains to prevent rainwater leakage into tents, as well as distributing blankets, winter wear, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 protection supplies.

