QFFD, QRCS to Launch Extensive Humanitarian Intervention for Syrians

May 19th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have signed a $12 million funding agreement to support the displaced communities in Syria, as well as the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, under the umbrella of the United Nations.

The agreement was signed by Ali Abdullah Al-Dabbagh, Executive Director of Corporate Strategy at QFFD, and Rashid Saad Al-Mohannadi, Director of Relief and International Development at QRCS.

Targeting a total of 5.6 million beneficiaries in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, this contribution comes under the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan adopted by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to Mr. Al-Dabbagh, this funding is part of the State of Qatar's $100 million pledge announced during the second Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region", 24-25 April 2018. "Qatar is absolutely committed to addressing the impact of the humanitarian tragedy inflicted on the Syrian people over the past seven years. These funds will go for life-saving projects that will meet the basic needs of the Syrians," said Mr. Al-Dabbagh.

Mr. Al-Mohannadi, stated, "This agreement is a new episode of Qatar's track record in helping the Syrian people for years now. A key asset of this support is the strong, coordinated partnership between QFFD as a major donor and QRCS as a leading humanitarian provider in many crises, particularly in Syria".

He hoped that the pact will help alleviate some of the hardships suffered by Syrian refugees and displaced people on a daily basis, particularly the vulnerable groups like children, women, patients, and elderly people.

The plan involves several significant activities to be executed in Syria, including but are not limited to operating health care centers, providing psychological support services, building clay housing units, rehabilitating houses and roads in Idlib, and offering vocational training.

Also, the Syrians in Jordan will receive secondary health care and chronic disease treatment free of charge. The primary health care clinics at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp will be given new life, offering dialysis services for patients with kidney failure.

In Lebanon, there will be health care and physiotherapy for injured people, rehabilitation of refugee camps and buildings, operation of water purification plants and water systems, reopening of the urban solid waste management plant.

In August 2016, a similar agreement was signed by QFFD and QRCS for Syria response, under Qatar's $100 million pledge made at the "Supporting Syria and the Region" conference in the United Kingdom, 4 February 2016.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.