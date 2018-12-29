QFFD, QRCS extend vital aid to 47,000 IDPs in northern Syria [EN/AR]

December 29th, 2018 ― Doha: Under the ongoing humanitarian response funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has provided relief and winterization aid for more than 47,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities in northern Syria.

Through its representation mission in Gaziantep, Turkey, field relief workers were deployed across Idlib and Aleppo countryside, to distribute a total of 3,600 blankets and 2,400 mattresses to 800 households (4,000 persons), each receiving 5 blankets and 3 mattresses on average.

Moreover, kitchenware kits were distributed, each containing cooking utensils and food containers adequate for six persons, as well as 600 fuel-powered heaters.

These distributions benefited up to 4,700 and 3,000 persons, respectively.

As a gift from the State of Qatar, QRCS distributed more than 52 tons of dates to 8,000 most affected households, or 40,000 persons.

Relief and nonfood items (NFL) is a major component of focus in QRCS's humanitarian operations. These kinds of aid effectively alleviate the suffering of affected communities, particularly in destination and blockaded areas, thus saving their lives and preserving their dignity.

The population of northern Syria is facing dreadful conditions, with the number of IDPs hovering around 1.2 million across Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and their countryside parts.

Things become even worse during the winter, together with the impact of war, overpopulation, and lack of basic needs.