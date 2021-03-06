QFFD, QRCS build medical capacity in northern Syria [EN/AR]

March 6th, 2021 ― Doha: With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is implementing a project to build the capacity of health workers in northern Syria, under the QUEST Health 2020 initiative.

Recently, examinations were held at the Academy of Health Sciences in northern Syria, upon the completion of a training program to build the capacity of local medical professionals, to be qualified to provide specialized health care services for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities.

The project involves several components to support the health sector in the region with qualified medical professionals, as follows:

To educate new students in three medical specialties: nursing, emergency, and physiotherapy. Currently, there are 130 students at the academy (including 59 students in the 1st year and 71 in the 2nd year). To train 20 graduate physicians under the medical residency program, in cooperation with the Syrian Board of Medical Specialties (SBOMS) in northern Syria. Hosted by eight university hospitals and training centers, the training covers 12 medical specialties: gynecology, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), ophthalmology, cardiothoracic surgery, general surgery, urology, internal medicine, anesthesiology, and ENT.

In addition, there are 40 trainers and supervisors to mentor 20 physicians under residency programs, to be covered by the project for two years.

