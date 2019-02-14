QFFD, QC sign pact to address humanitarian situation of Syrians

Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) signed a grant agreement with Qatar Charity (QC) to address the humanitarian situation of Syrians within their country and in Lebanon in 2019. The pact came as part of the $50mn grant from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, which he allocated to support the Syrian people.

The agreement, worth QR18,165,880, includes three projects, benefiting nearly 108,500 people and 5,000 families.

The first project will be carried out, as an urgent emergency response, for the affected families in the camps in the north of Syria, benefiting 9,000 persons at the cost of around QR7.3mn. This project will involve the distribution of shelter materials including tents, insulators, and winter garment bags.

The agreement also comprises a relief project, which will be implemented in the northern Syrian countryside to benefit 39,000 people at the cost of QR5.8mn. Winter clothes, blankets and heating materials will be distributed as part of this project.

Furthermore, another project includes the distribution of winter materials to Syrian refugees in the Lebanese town of Arsal, benefiting 60,500 persons. The cost of this project amounts to QR5mn and includes the provision of blankets and mattresses for Syrian families in Lebanon, in addition to rehabilitating the tents and providing them with heating fuel, and distributing food baskets to 5000 families for two months.

On the same context, Said HE Mr. Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development:” The goal of this agreement is to quickly respond to the largest number of beneficiaries of this urgent aids, especially with regard to winter relief in northern Syria.”

Yousif bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity said, “These projects fall within QC’s humanitarian efforts to help Syrian refugees and displaced people in order to ease their hardship, supporting them with meeting their basic needs.”

Al-Kuwari extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar for his generous grant to support the Syrian people. He also expressed his pride in the ongoing coordination and strong partnerships with QFFD to support the country’s humanitarian efforts to help the needy around the world.