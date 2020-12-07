QFFD, Qatar Charity provide textbooks for Syrian children

Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has printed textbooks for primary, preparatory, and secondary school students in northern Syria.

This comes at a time when the education sector in Syria is facing major challenges, most notably the lack of textbooks in all schools of northwestern Syria, which negatively affected the students learning process. Besides, the absence of a textbook also led to a lack of compliance with a specific curriculum by teachers.

These textbooks were distributed free of charge to all students in northern Syria, who are estimated at nearly half a million.

Due to this project, school enrollment increased as well as teachers' academic performance was improved.

The project comes within the framework of the “Improving the Level of Education for More Than One Million Children” project launched by Qatar Charity in 2017, aiming to improve the education infrastructure in northern Syria, and create an appropriate environment to promote the return of children to schools.

With the completion of the second phase of the project, Qatar Charity has printed more than 9mn textbooks covering all basic subjects for all levels, benefiting more than 1mn male and female students by the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

In response to the growing demand for textbooks, Qatar Charity has printed and distributed 4,123,308 textbooks during the 2020-2021 academic year. The distribution of the textbooks took place last month in Idlib Governorate and the western Aleppo countryside in northwestern Syria.

The textbooks will meet 100% of the general requirements for the textbook in these areas, which are going through a high rate of displacement.

These textbooks include basic subjects such as Arabic, English, mathematics (algebra and geometry), science, physics and chemistry for both arts and science students from Grade 1 to Grade 12.

The project comes within the framework of the ‘Quest 2’ initiative. According to the agreement concluded between both parties, QFFD provided a grant to Qatar Charity, which is estimated at $ 3,890,752, to implement an action plan that supports educational projects within Syria and Turkey.

The educational projects include printing and distributing textbooks in northwestern Syria and offering specialized protection services to children affected by the conflict in addition to enhancing social and educational services, integrating Syrian refugees into Turkish society, and rehabilitating 6 schools in southeastern Turkey.