QFFD, Qatar Charity launch new medical projects in northern Syria

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC) implemented several health initiatives in northern Syria to alleviate the suffering of the displaced by providing them with the necessary health care.

The implementation of these initiatives comes within the framework of the agreement concluded between both QFFD and Qatar Charity.

With funding from QFFD, Qatar Charity has recently launched many medical projects through its Turkey office as part of the “Quest Health” initiative. These projects, which included operating six health facilities in different parts of northern Syria, aim to improve the health situation and provide integrated services to the displaced.

Besides, support has also been extended to 3 hospitals to enable them to alleviate the suffering of people, enhance their capabilities to fight the coronavirus, strengthen the ambulance system, and establish a strategic medical warehouse.

Under the agreement, Qatar Charity provided integrated nutrition services through the health centers it operates, as well as through the hospitals it supports, in addition to launching awareness campaigns. Besides, nutritional supplements were distributed to children, women and those suffering from malnutrition, as well as medicines were provided free of charge.

Last year, some 143,000 persons benefited from the services provided by the primary health care centers operated by Qatar Charity.

Under this agreement, Qatar Charity provided training for medical personnel on how to deal with infectious diseases and epidemics. The training aims at protecting the staff dealing with the coronavirus from being infected, and enhancing their capabilities to deal with similar circumstances. Some 52 employees of 6 hospitals received the infection presentation and control training.

Furthermore, 20 staff of 3 hospitals were trained. These training sessions addressed health care for women, aiming to improve the capabilities of midwives and staff.

According to the 2020 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), more than 11 million Syrians need some kind of support, and of 6 million displaced persons within Syria, 1.2 million live in makeshift camps.