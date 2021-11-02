Qatar Fund for Development with IOM response to the widespread floods in north- west Syria camps

Following the heavy rainfall that caused widespread floods in north- west Syria IDPs camps early this year. Thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 99 sites were severely affected directly by the floods. Tents were destroyed in addition to deaths and injuries.

In response to the crucial need, Qatar Fund for Development signed an agreement with IOM to target 11 informal IDPs sites with camp infrastructure upgrades as a flood mitigation response.

Where the project will not target only preventing flooding, improving the accessibility through road and pathway repairs, and providing basic infrastructure works. But also Improves the living conditions and access for IDPs living in informal settlements in north-west Syria.

“Every winter, heavy rain and flooding cause widespread damage and exacerbate the humanitarian needs of IDPs across Syria. As such, this winterization agreement will enable us to ensure that life-saving flood response is secured in northwest Syria across various informal IDP sites as a flood mitigation response.” Said Mr. Misfer Al-Shahwani, Deputy Director General of projects, Qatar Fund for Development

“IOM is delighted to sign this agreement with QFFD – a first worldwide – and wishes to thank QFFD for their generous support to IOM’s humanitarian response activities in Syria.” Said Jeffrey Labovitz, Director for the Department of Operations & Emergencies (DOE) in IOM

“IOM Qatar is committed to supporting the efforts of the Qatari Government in delivering humanitarian assistance to those who need it most. Today, it brings us much joy and pride to be part of this tremendous endeavor and to see the first tangible results of this fruitful partnership as we celebrate our first anniversary in the country.” Said Iman Ereiqat, Chief of Mission for IOM Qatar.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Qatar Fund for Development, IOM’s humanitarian activities will fill a critical need in improving living conditions for over 18,000 internally displaced persons in northwest Syria. This support comes at a crucial time ahead of the winter season when displaced families face harsh weather conditions.” Said Gerard Waite, Chief of Mission for IOM Turkey.