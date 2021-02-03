Qatar Fund for Development contributes US$ 1,252,800 for technical and vocational training for Palestine refugee youth in Syria

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has contributed US$ 1,252,800 towards the UNRWA Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)programme. This very generous donation is part of a US$ 20.7 million agreement with QFFD signed in December 2019.

Almost ten years of devastating conflict continue to have distressing humanitarian consequences for civilians in Syria. The estimated 438,000 Palestine refugees remaining in the country are among the most affected ones. Violence, compounded by the recent dramatic economic downturn and public health crisis, have exacerbated existing vulnerabilities. The population, including young Palestine refugees, face a reduction in provision of social services programmes, a contracting job market and lack of opportunities to further education and employment.

The UNRWA Damascus Training Centre (DTC), established in 1961, has always played an important role in providing best opportunities for young women and men. This has now even become more critical and often is the only chance for Palestine refugee youth to foster their talents and, for many of them, to find employment after graduation, as the courses respond to specific needs of the Syrian economy and compete in the job market.

Commending this timely and generous contribution, the Director of Strategic Communications and UNRWA Spokesperson, Tamara Alrifai, said: “We are extremely grateful for the QFFD support towards the UNRWA TVET programme in Syria. The contribution brings hope to a generation that has spent more than half of their lives during conflict and are marked by loss and trauma. TVET provides them with the tools they need to build a better and brighter future.”

Mr. Misfer Al-Shahwani, Deputy Director of Development Project Department at QFFD, said: “This contribution is helping UNRWA to ensure Palestine refugee youth have access to vocational and technical training. It is important to QFFD to enable young women and men in Syria to achieve their full potential, despite the very challenging circumstances.”

The QFFD is a regular contributor to the Agency and has always been a strong advocate of UNRWA and Palestine refugees.

