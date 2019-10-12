Qatar Charity’s village for displaced Syrians to be handed over in December

Qatar Charity neared the completion of a new model village for the displaced in northern Syria close to the Turkish border. The village, equipped with all the necessary services, will provide shelter for 400 families, and the housing units are expected to be handed over to beneficiaries in December.

The village, which comprises 400 50-square-meter residential units, cost 6 million Qatari riyals. It includes a mosque, a medical centre, a two-storied school, shops, an artesian well, and a multi-purpose lounge. “This project came within the framework of a series of model villages that Qatar Charity continues to build within Syria to provide shelter and necessary services for displaced Syrians,” said Faisal Rashid al Fehaida, Assistant CEO for International Operations and Partnerships Sector at Qatar Charity.

He also noted that the project, which is in the finishing stage, aims at preserving the dignity and privacy of families, restoring a natural social lifestyle for families displaced from their lands, and easing their hardship.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has provided shelter assistance for the affected Syrian people, including internally displaced persons (IPDs) and refugees in the countries of asylum. The aid includes tents, residential units (caravans) for some camps, house rents, blankets, winter clothes, furniture and other basic needs.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Qatar Charity has so far managed to establish 11 model villages, which include about 5,492 prefabricated or concrete residential units, to benefit nearly 5,492 families.

It has also implemented other shelter projects, which comprise the provision of 100 temporary shelters and 15 accommodation centers for Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and the replacement of 15 tents by caravans in the Za'tari camp in Jordan.

These projects benefited tens of thousands of displaced Syrian people and refugees at a total cost of 84.5 million Qatari riyals.