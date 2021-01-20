Qatar Charity’s urgent initiative for heavy rain-affected Syrians kicks off

Qatar Charity (QC) launched an urgent humanitarian initiative as part of its winter campaign "Warmth and Peace" to help vulnerable Syrians.

The initiative is an urgent response to the challenging situations faced by the displaced and refugees due to the heavy rain. Qatar Charity’s relief team continues to deliver winter aid to the affected people on the Syrian-Turkish border.

The assistance of Qatar Charity includes tents, insulators, heating materials, clothes, and food, to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Syrians, and meeting their essential needs.

As the Syrian refugees and displaced persons struggle to survive in this harsh winter, Qatar Charity urges people to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable persons in winter.

Under the slogan "Warmth and Peace", Qatar Charity (QC) launched its 2020-2021 winter campaign, targeting nearly one million persons, including the displaced, refugees, the needy and the affected, in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe, at a total cost of approximately 66 million Qatari riyals.

The campaign seeks to provide urgent winter aid to refugees and the displaced in Syria, Yemen,

Palestine, Jordan, Bangladesh and other countries, focusing on those facing crises, exceptional circumstances or a harsh winter with temperatures below zero.

The campaign also pays close attention to those affected by the coronavirus to help them survive the winter, in addition to providing winter bags for orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity.

The United Nations warned that the deteriorating weather conditions may worsen the situation with snowfall and the temperature below 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

According to UN statistics, at least 1,700 families in northwest Syria have been severely affected by the devastating rains, which has also damaged the tens of thousands of families