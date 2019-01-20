Qatar Charity’s model village to shelter 400 displaced Syrian families

Qatar Charity (QC) announced that it has completed approximately 75% of the work of the model village project for displaced Syrians in the north of Syria on the Turkish border. The project will provide shelter for 400 families and is expected to be fully completed within three months.

The model village being constructed is a part of a series of such villages Qatar Charity seeks to build in Syria, aiming to ease the hardship of the displaced by providing them with housing that preserves their dignity. The project also seeks to provide educational opportunities to more than 800 children and healthcare services to nearly 2,000 people.

The village, which comprises 400 50-square-metre residential units, is being built at a cost of QR6mn. The village includes a mosque, a medical Centre, a two-storied school, shops, an administrative building, an artesian well and pavements for all the roads inside the compound.

A host of factors has driven the decision to establish the village, including an increase in the number of those recently displaced to these areas, high rents due to demographic density and shortage of housing facilities, inability of people to pay rents because of scarcity of employment and low income, and overcrowded camps with the dilapidated tents.

Such villages fall in the area of shelter within the relief projects in order to preserve the dignity and privacy of the families and provide a safe haven for them. These villages have all the necessary services for their residents, as a contribution from Qatar Charity to alleviate their suffering.

Qatar Charity has provided assistance to contribute to sheltering the affected Syrians, including internally displaced persons (IPDs) and refugees in the countries of asylum. The assistance includes tents, residential units (caravans) for some camps, house rents, blankets, winter clothes, furniture and other basic needs.

It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Qatar Charity has been supporting Syrian Refugees and Syrian displaced by implementing many relief, shelter, health, development, and education projects.

Qatar Charity has so far managed to establish 11 model villages, which include about 5492 prefabricated or concrete residential units, benefiting around 5492 families.

The charity has also implemented other shelter projects, which include the provision of 100 temporary shelters and 15 accommodation centers for Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and the replacement of tents by caravans in the Za'tari camp in Jordan.

These projects benefited tens of thousands of displaced Syrians and Syrian refugees at a total cost of QR 84.5mn.