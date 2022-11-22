Qatar Charity responds to the urgent appeal of a Syrian family

With the increasing cold of winter in the camps for the displaced inside Syria, the dilapidated tent of "Umm Hussein" and her orphaned children fell. She did not find shelter for herself and her five children, so she sat in the open air This family would be prolonged if Qatar Charity intervened urgently and provided them with an alternative shelter in a time that took less than 24 hours.

in less than a day

The story of this woman and her orphaned children was urgently received by the Qatar Charity teams, which are closely following the situation of the displaced inside Syria, as part of the ‘Warm Hearts’ " campaign and under the slogan "Don't wait for winter to come." The urgent response to her humanitarian situation, which was launched by Qatar Charity to face the dangers of winter for the year 2022-2023, took place. Where the teams moved to the Zaytoun camp near Azaz, where this woman lives, and a tent was installed for this family and equipped with all winter supplies, and winter clothes were provided to her children within one day.

Umm Hussein says: "After I lost my tent, I sent a call to charitable people, and there were those who delivered this call to Qatar Charity, and they immediately responded to the call with gratitude, and they quickly installed a new tent for me and my children. I cannot describe my joy and the joy of my children, and I hope that everyone who lost their tent in this cold will be helped because I went through this very difficult situation. Thank you to the good people in Qatar and thank you to Qatar Charity for what they have done.