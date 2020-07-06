Qatar Charity, QFFD prints 9mn textbooks for children in northern Syria

Qatar Charity (QC) completed the second phase of the “Printing and Distributing School Textbooks” project in northern Syria, with the support from the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) within the framework of the ‘Quest’ initiative.

With printing and distributing nearly 4 million textbooks to children, Qatar Charity has benefited 472,925 male and female students during the academic year 2019-2020.

The project come within the framework of the “Improving the Level of Education for More Than One Million Children” project launched by Qatar Charity in 2017, aiming at improving the education infrastructure in northern Syria, and creating an appropriate environment to promote the return of children to schools.

With the completion of the second phase of the project, Qatar Charity has printed more than nine million textbooks covering all basic subjects for all levels, benefiting over one million male and female students by the end of the academic year 2019-2020.

Abdullah Muslim, education program coordinator at Qatar Charity’s office in Turkey said the second phase met 60% of the general need for textbooks in northern Syria, pointing out that the project was greatly welcomed by all those working in the field of education.

He also added that the project was implemented in direct coordination with all educational bodies and institutions in Syria, including the OCHA office and the United Nations Education Cluster for Syria.

He noted that Qatar Charity printed the basic subjects such as Arabic, English, mathematics (algebra and geometry), science, physics, and chemistry for both arts and science students from grade 1 to grade 12.

Khater Al-Mahmoud, head of a school in the Idlib governorate, northern Syria, thanked Qatar Charity and all those working on the project, underlining that the textbook is essential to education, in light of the poor condition of education in Syria during past years.

In the first phase of the academic year 2017/2018, Qatar Charity printed and distributed more than 5.1 million textbooks in northwestern Syria in cooperation with education directorates and educational complexes, addressing 55% of the need, and benefiting 600,000 male and female students.