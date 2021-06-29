Qatar Charity provides the Corona vaccine to the displaced in northern Syria

Qatar Charity has coordinated with the Syria Vaccine Team SIG to provide the vaccine to Syrian displaced in northern Syria through two primary health care centers operated by Qatar Charity to conduct the Corona vaccine in northern Syria.

The first Center is the Al-Ra’i Center in the city of Al-Ra’i, north of Aleppo. The second is the Ataa Residential Village Dispensary in Idlib countryside.

The two centers provide monthly more than 625 doses of vaccine to the displaced in northern Syria.

The importance of this step to enhance the immunization of society from the danger of the spread of the Covid-19 in northern Syria.

The vaccination process against the Coronavirus is the result of fruitful cooperation between the Syria Vaccine Team and non-governmental organizations operating in northern Syria, where the Kovacs Global Initiative provides vaccines through UNICEF, and the World Health Organization provides material and technical support.

The Syria Vaccine Team plans, implements, and technically supervises the activities, and humanitarian organizations provide support and assistance by providing their hospitals and health centers.

Quality service

Dr. Amjad Al-Tahan, the coordinator of health programs at Qatar Charity’s field office in Turkey, said, “Qatar Charity has worked since the first day to respond to the Corona pandemic through the coordination of the available resources with the World Health Organization.

Al-Tahan said that by benefiting from the presence of Qatar Charity, the experience of its cadres, and the good infrastructure in its health centers, we were able to provide a quality service that will have a great impact on the future of the health region.

Important role

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Qatar Charity has launched several projects in northern Syria to mitigate its impact on Syrian refugees.

It has distributed personal protection means to health personnel, including masks, sterilizers, medical gloves, and protective clothing in the first phase. It also established 14 isolation units as part of the urgent response to the virus outbreak at a cost estimated at 1.6 million dollars, benefited about 3,000 camp residents in cooperation with the United Nations for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.