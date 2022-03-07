Qatar Charity in partnership with OCHA for qualitative projects in northern Syria

Qatar Charity (QC) signed a 1.3 million-dollar agreement with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to support strategic projects in Northern West Syria.

The partnership includes implementing qualitative projects to restore livelihoods and create new job opportunities for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Northern West Syria through the integration of the food security and early recovery sectors in the target areas.

Under the agreement, agricultural inputs for vegetables will be distributed to 200 farmers, and three medium-sized food-processing workshops will be established in Afrin, Al Dana, and Al-Rai.

In addition to the rehabilitation of two water pumping stations in the Afrin area, and the rehabilitation of 40-km long main and secondary channels to provide irrigation services to nearly 2000 hectares of land.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of the main Hal Market in Afrin and seeks to create job opportunities for 227 beneficiaries. Additionally, it seeks to support 89 small business owners to expand their businesses by providing them with financial grants and building their capacities through training.

The agreement is an extension of Qatar Charity’s previous agreements signed with OCHA to improve the living conditions and enhance the resilience of those affected by the Syrian crisis. It seeks to provide an integrated service to the target communities by carrying out interventions in the sectors of food security, livelihoods, and early recovery, in addition to supporting the value chain in many areas of northern Syria.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity signed two cooperation agreements with OCHA in 2021 to support the wheat value chain in northern Syria for the third year in a row during the 2021-2022 season. The two-million-dollar agreements, which are expected to benefit 92,000 people, are part of the ‘Support Wheat Value Chain in North West Syria’ project, which began in 2019 in collaboration with OCHA.