Qatar Charity lays foundation stone for Alamal City for displaced Syrians

Qatar Charity, in partnership with the Turkish IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, has laid the foundation stone for the Alamal City, which is considered to be one of the largest housing projects for internally displaced Syrians, in Suran in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The $ 7,500,000 city will have 1400 homes, in addition to the basic educational and service facilities and infrastructure projects, for the benefit of 8,800 people.

The foundation stone laying ceremony began with signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Qatar Charity and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation to build the residential city.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Youssef al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity and Mr. Bülent Yıldırım, CEO of IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation in Kilis, a Turkish city near the border with Syria, in the presence of the Governor of Kilis, Mr. Recep Soytürk, a representative of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), and a representative of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Youssef bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, expressed his happiness at signing this significant pact and participating in laying the foundation stone for the Alamal City, thanking the relevant Turkish bodies and the governor of Kilis for providing all facilities to implement this project, and for their continued support for Qatar Charity’s projects.

At the end of his speech, Al-Kuwari affirmed the aspirations of Qatar Charity by saying "We at Qatar Charity are continuing, with the efforts of donors and your cooperation, implementing qualitative and sustainable projects that will have a significant impact on the reconstruction and resettlement efforts for the displaced and refugees in the fields of urgent relief, food security, health, education, sustainable housing.”

At the signing ceremony, the Governor of Kilis, Mr. Recep Soytürk thanked Qatar Charity for playing a major role in helping the Syrian people, implementing major projects, and providing services, and meeting the basic needs of the Syrian displaced and refugees.

During his speech at the ceremony, Mr. Khaled Al Yafei, Director of Projects Department at Qatar Charity, emphasized the importance of this large housing project, indicating it was named ‘the Alamal City’ which means ‘the city of hope’, with the aim of restoring hope to its beneficiaries. He also noted the suffering of people in northern Syrian from the prolonged displacement and the increase in the need for shelter in 2021 compared to 2020, as nearly 4.7 million people require shelter and sustainable housing.

After the MoU signed between Qatar Charity and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, the foundation stone for the Alamal City was laid in Suran in the northern countryside of Aleppo, in the presence of Mr. Bülent Yıldırım, CEO of IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation. Besides, the foundation stones were also laid for the city’s many facilities like a mosque and schools, in addition to drilling and operating the well to drinking water for the city