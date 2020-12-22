Qatar Charity launches education project for out of school children in northern Syria

Qatar Charity (QC) launched the “Support Non-Formal Education Activities (ALP Courses) for Out of School Children” project in northern Syria, in partnership with the Syria Crossborder Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Some 1,200 students, both girls and boys, are expected to benefit from the project in Azaz and Al-Bab.

The project aims to bring back children to schools by applying the accelerated learning method to reduce the education gap for these children, using a special curriculum (“Curriculum B” developed by UNICEF). Thus, the children will be able to attend formal education next year after receiving the necessary care and education.

Qatar Charity’s intervention is qualitative in these areas where it restored the first two temporary education centers that provide non-formal education service (accelerated education) in the northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Qatar Charity has also appointed qualified academic personnel and trained them for ALP courses.

It also distributed ALP textbooks, school bags, and stationery supplies to children, and provided psychological support and case management services, in addition to activating a referral mechanism to identify and respond to out of school children.

Besides, Qatar Charity also worked on providing operating costs, fuel for heating and transportation for children with special needs.

The project received a great response from children in the areas of intervention where the registration was completed in just one week.

Qatar Charity has coordinated with the education directorates to enroll these children in public schools, after providing the necessary support for them.

A large number of Syrian children became out of school due to the challenging economic conditions in the country going through a prolonged crisis. Also, early marriages, especially in camps, led to the deprivation of girls of completing their education. As the humanitarian catastrophe continued, the gap between out of school children and those who are in school widened.