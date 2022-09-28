Qatar Charity inaugurates Haq Alsham School in northern Syria

Qatar Charity (QC) opened the ‘Haq Alsham School’ in Elbab, northern Syria as part of the ‘Sham Deserves’ drive launched by Qatar Charity at the beginning of 2020.

This is a secondary school for boys, and consists of 18 classrooms, offices, and laborites for the benefit of nearly 1,260 students from the IDPs and host communities living in the area. Some 60 teaching and administrative staff are expected to work at the school. It is an integrated building constructed in accordance with modern standards.

Besides, Omran 1 and Omran 2 primary schools were also opened, as part of the Omran projects in Qabbasin camps, in the countryside of Aleppo. Each school consists of two classrooms, an administrative room, and toilets, in addition to a spacious courtyard where children can safely play. This aims to enhance the access of refugee children living in the camps to education and create a nurturing learning environment for them.

This comes at a time when Qatar Charity announced the continuation of its projects to rehabilitate and schools in northern Syria for the third year in a row, aiming to enhance the access of internally displaced students to quality education.